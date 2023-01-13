List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices

HomeLocalList: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices



Chancery Clerk

  • Gidget Stovall Tate (R)

Circuit Clerk

  • Delana Waddell (R)
  • Heather Rushing Kennedy (R)

Constable Place 1

  • John Lilley (R)
  • Richard D. Cooney Jr. (R)
  • Terry Todd (R)
  • Patrick Burt (R)

Constable Place 2

  • James Keith McCrory (R) (Incumbent)

Coroner

  • Myron Williams (R)
  • Tim Watkins (R)

County Attorney

  • Robert Lee Thomas (R) (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge Place 1

  • Paul Payne (R) (Incumbent)
  • Steve Cumberland (R)

Justice Court Judge Place 2

  • Johnathan “Earl” Spears (R) (Incumbent)

Sheriff

  • Eric Clark (R) (Incumbent)
  • Jessie Hamilton (R)

Supervisor – District 1

  • Shelby Beason (R)
  • Mike Snow (R)

Supervisor – District 2

  • Kevin Cumberland (R) (Incumbent)
  • Susan G. Shoffner (R)

Supervisor – District 3

  • W. Kinsey Smith (R) (Incumbent)
  • Clay Young (R)
  • Chris Gardner (R)
  • Jon Eubanks (R)
  • Ryan Rowell (R)

Supervisor – District 4

  • Kevin Wilcher (R) (Incumbent)
  • Marty Sistrunk (R)

Supervisor – District 5

  • Obbie Riley (D) (Incumbent)
  • David Carter (R)
  • Deric Horne (D)

Tax Assessor/Collector

  • Mike Lewis (R) (Incumbent)

