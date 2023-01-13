List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices

Chancery Clerk
- Gidget Stovall Tate (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Delana Waddell (R)
- Heather Rushing Kennedy (R)
Constable Place 1
- John Lilley (R)
- Richard D. Cooney Jr. (R)
- Terry Todd (R)
- Patrick Burt (R)
Constable Place 2
- James Keith McCrory (R) (Incumbent)
Coroner
- Myron Williams (R)
- Tim Watkins (R)
County Attorney
- Robert Lee Thomas (R) (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge Place 1
- Paul Payne (R) (Incumbent)
- Steve Cumberland (R)
Justice Court Judge Place 2
- Johnathan “Earl” Spears (R) (Incumbent)
Sheriff
- Eric Clark (R) (Incumbent)
- Jessie Hamilton (R)
Supervisor – District 1
- Shelby Beason (R)
- Mike Snow (R)
Supervisor – District 2
- Kevin Cumberland (R) (Incumbent)
- Susan G. Shoffner (R)
Supervisor – District 3
- W. Kinsey Smith (R) (Incumbent)
- Clay Young (R)
- Chris Gardner (R)
- Jon Eubanks (R)
- Ryan Rowell (R)
Supervisor – District 4
- Kevin Wilcher (R) (Incumbent)
- Marty Sistrunk (R)
Supervisor – District 5
- Obbie Riley (D) (Incumbent)
- David Carter (R)
- Deric Horne (D)
Tax Assessor/Collector
- Mike Lewis (R) (Incumbent)