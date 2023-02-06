List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices

The complete list of candidates that have qualified to run for a Neshoba County office in the 2023 election:
Sheriff
- Danny Carter (D)
- Eric Clark (R) (INC)
- Jessie Hamilton (R)
Chancery Clerk
- Brad Stuart (R)
- Gidget Stovall Tate (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Delana Waddell (R)
- Grant Myers (R)
- Heather Rushing Kennedy (R)
- Shannon Chaney Morrow (R)
Tax Assessor / Collector
- Mike Lewis (R) (INC)
Coroner / Medical Examiner Investigator
- Myron Williams (R)
- Tim Watkins (R)
County Attorney
- Robert Lee Thomas (R) (INC)
Election Commissioner – District 2
- Deaneen Savell (NP)
Election Commissioner – District 4
- Bill Carter (NP)
- Melanie Breazeale Barnett (NP)
Supervisor District 1
- Bobby Joe Lovern (R)
- Mike Snow (R)
- Ralph Nowell (R)
- Shelby Beason (R)
Supervisor District 2
- Brian Whittle (R)
- Devon Marshall (R)
- Kevin Cumberland (R) (INC)
- John Stokes (I)
- Susan G. Shoffner (R)
- Tony Myers (R)
Supervisor District 3
- Christopher C. Gardner (R)
- Clay Young (R)
- Colby Pope (I)
- Jon Eubanks (R)
- Kinsey Smith (R) (INC)
- Ryan Rowell (R)
Supervisor District 4
- Gordon Adkins (R)
- Kevin Wilcher (R) (INC)
- Marty Sistrunk (R)
Supervisor District 5
- Cynthia M. Graham (D)
- David Carter (R)
- Deric Horne (I)
- Obbie Riley (D) (INC)
Justice Court Judge – Place 1
- Paul Payne (R) (INC)
- Steve Cumberland (R)
Justice Court Judge – Place 2
- Johnathan Earl Spears (R) (INC)
Constable – Place 1
- Cortez Peebles (I)
- John Lilley (R)
- Patrick L. Burt (R)
- Richard Cooney (R)
- Terry Todd (R)
Constable – Place 2
- Keith McCrory (R) (INC)
Election Dates:
- Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Primary Runoff Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29
- General Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7