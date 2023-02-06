List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices

The complete list of candidates that have qualified to run for a Neshoba County office in the 2023 election:

Sheriff

Danny Carter (D)

Eric Clark (R) (INC)

Jessie Hamilton (R)

Chancery Clerk

Brad Stuart (R)

Gidget Stovall Tate (R)

Circuit Clerk

Delana Waddell (R)

Grant Myers (R)

Heather Rushing Kennedy (R)

Shannon Chaney Morrow (R)

Tax Assessor / Collector

Mike Lewis (R) (INC)

Coroner / Medical Examiner Investigator

Myron Williams (R)

Tim Watkins (R)

County Attorney

Robert Lee Thomas (R) (INC)

Election Commissioner – District 2

Deaneen Savell (NP)

Election Commissioner – District 4

Bill Carter (NP)

Melanie Breazeale Barnett (NP)

Supervisor District 1

Bobby Joe Lovern (R)

Mike Snow (R)

Ralph Nowell (R)

Shelby Beason (R)

Supervisor District 2

Brian Whittle (R)

Devon Marshall (R)

Kevin Cumberland (R) (INC)

John Stokes (I)

Susan G. Shoffner (R)

Tony Myers (R)

Supervisor District 3

Christopher C. Gardner (R)

Clay Young (R)

Colby Pope (I)

Jon Eubanks (R)

Kinsey Smith (R) (INC)

Ryan Rowell (R)

Supervisor District 4

Gordon Adkins (R)

Kevin Wilcher (R) (INC)

Marty Sistrunk (R)

Supervisor District 5

Cynthia M. Graham (D)

David Carter (R)

Deric Horne (I)

Obbie Riley (D) (INC)

Justice Court Judge – Place 1

Paul Payne (R) (INC)

Steve Cumberland (R)

Justice Court Judge – Place 2

Johnathan Earl Spears (R) (INC)

Constable – Place 1

Cortez Peebles (I)

John Lilley (R)

Patrick L. Burt (R)

Richard Cooney (R)

Terry Todd (R)

Constable – Place 2

Keith McCrory (R) (INC)

Election Dates: