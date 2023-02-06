HomeLocalList: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Neshoba County elected offices

The complete list of candidates that have qualified to run for a Neshoba County office in the 2023 election:

Sheriff

  • Danny Carter (D)
  • Eric Clark (R) (INC)
  • Jessie Hamilton (R)

Chancery Clerk

  • Brad Stuart (R)
  • Gidget Stovall Tate (R)

Circuit Clerk

  • Delana Waddell (R)
  • Grant Myers (R)
  • Heather Rushing Kennedy (R)
  • Shannon Chaney Morrow (R)

Tax Assessor / Collector

  • Mike Lewis (R) (INC)

Coroner / Medical Examiner Investigator

  • Myron Williams (R)
  • Tim Watkins (R)

County Attorney

  • Robert Lee Thomas (R) (INC)

Election Commissioner – District 2

  • Deaneen Savell (NP)

Election Commissioner – District 4

  • Bill Carter (NP)
  • Melanie Breazeale Barnett (NP)

Supervisor District 1

  • Bobby Joe Lovern (R)
  • Mike Snow (R)
  • Ralph Nowell (R)
  • Shelby Beason (R)

Supervisor District 2

  • Brian Whittle (R)
  • Devon Marshall (R)
  • Kevin Cumberland (R) (INC)
  • John Stokes (I)
  • Susan G. Shoffner (R)
  • Tony Myers (R)

Supervisor District 3

  • Christopher C. Gardner (R)
  • Clay Young (R)
  • Colby Pope (I)
  • Jon Eubanks (R)
  • Kinsey Smith (R) (INC)
  • Ryan Rowell (R)

Supervisor District 4

  • Gordon Adkins (R)
  • Kevin Wilcher (R) (INC)
  • Marty Sistrunk (R)

Supervisor District 5

  • Cynthia M. Graham (D)
  • David Carter (R)
  • Deric Horne (I)
  • Obbie Riley (D) (INC)

Justice Court Judge – Place 1

  • Paul Payne (R) (INC)
  • Steve Cumberland (R)

Justice Court Judge – Place 2

  • Johnathan Earl Spears (R) (INC)

Constable – Place 1

  • Cortez Peebles (I)
  • John Lilley (R)
  • Patrick L. Burt (R)
  • Richard Cooney (R)
  • Terry Todd (R)

Constable – Place 2

  • Keith McCrory (R) (INC)

Election Dates:

  • Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • Primary Runoff Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • General Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7

