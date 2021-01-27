Listen Up! There is Another Scam In Carthage

There is another scam alert in Carthage. And this time it has to do with your water bill. There have been reports of people receiving phone calls from individuals offering to collect water bill payments over the phone. Then they ask for your personal information as in banking or credit card number. City Hall wants you to know that they will never ever call you asking for personal payment information over the phone. So if you receive a call such as this, hang up. Report it to local law enforcement or the Better Business Bureau.