Ball is on the schedule this weekend in Carthage. City Clerk Penny Spears said “our 9/10 girls, 11/12 girls, 9/10 boys, 11/12 boys will be playing games against Sebastopol at McMillan Park tomorrow. If you have not had a chance to come out and watch any of the league games Come out and support our teams.” For additional questions contact Penny Spears at 601-267-8322