Live Music Tonight At Mississippi State Fair

Live music continues tonight at the Mississippi State Fair. TB LEDFORD & THE ACCUMULATORS, a Bluegrass band from Madison, MS, will be performing at 6 & 7 pm at Trustmark Stage. EPIC FUNK BRASS BAND, a mutli-genre fusion group, from Jackson, will be performing at the Budweiser Stage. Start time is 7:30. See additional details below.

Budweiser Stage

EPIC FUNK BRASS BAND

The newest sensation adding to the culture of Jackson, MS, infusing funk, pop, jazz, and Go-Go into a custom-made enhancement of second-line brass band tradition.

7:30 pm

Free Admission to Concert

Regular Fair Admission Required

Trustmark Stage

TB LEDFORD & THE ACCUMULATORS

Bluegrass band from Madison, MS

6 & 7:15 pm

Free Admission to Concert

Regular Fair Admission Required