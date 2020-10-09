Live Music Tonight At Mississippi State Fair

Live music continues tonight at the Mississippi State Fair. TB LEDFORD & THE ACCUMULATORS, a Bluegrass band from Madison, MS, will be performing at 6 & 7 pm at Trustmark Stage. EPIC FUNK BRASS BAND, a mutli-genre fusion group, from Jackson, will be performing at the Budweiser Stage. Start time is 7:30. See additional details below.
Budweiser Stage
EPIC FUNK BRASS BAND
The newest sensation adding to the culture of Jackson, MS, infusing funk, pop, jazz, and Go-Go into a custom-made enhancement of second-line brass band tradition.
7:30 pm
Free Admission to Concert
Regular Fair Admission Required
Trustmark Stage
TB LEDFORD & THE ACCUMULATORS
Bluegrass band from Madison, MS
6 & 7:15 pm
Free Admission to Concert
Regular Fair Admission Required