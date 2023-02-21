Livestock on the Road, Alarms, and a Structure Fire in Leake

Monday 2/20/23
8:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 for a horse in the roadway.
12:10 a.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Dept responded to an out-of-control grass fire on John Carson Road.
1:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of cattle on the roadway on Hwy 16 West.
2:18 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Stewart Road.
2:53 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Melvin Carson Road.
3:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Jolly Road.
4:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a call about gunshots heard on Bufkin Road.
4:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Dorsey Road for an unknown disturbance.
6:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm in Allen Lane.
7:30 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Plesant Hill Road.
8:13 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist MS Hwy Patrol on Pleasant Hill Road when a person who was pulled over for a traffic stop fled on foot.
9:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to Brooks Road to assist a motorist.