Livestock on the Road, Alarms, and a Structure Fire in Leake

Monday 2/20/23

8:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 for a horse in the roadway.

12:10 a.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Dept responded to an out-of-control grass fire on John Carson Road.

1:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of cattle on the roadway on Hwy 16 West.

2:18 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Stewart Road.

2:53 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Melvin Carson Road.

3:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Jolly Road.

4:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a call about gunshots heard on Bufkin Road.

4:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Dorsey Road for an unknown disturbance.

6:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm in Allen Lane.

7:30 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Plesant Hill Road.

8:13 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist MS Hwy Patrol on Pleasant Hill Road when a person who was pulled over for a traffic stop fled on foot.

9:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to Brooks Road to assist a motorist.