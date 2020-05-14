From the Louisville Municipal School District; Due to the increased number of COVID cases, governor’s orders, and thinking of safety of the children, families and community members first and foremost, they are postponing graduation dates to:
June 23, 2020 Nanih Waiya
June 25, 2020 Noxapater
June 26, 2020 Louisville
LMSD Graduation Schedule
