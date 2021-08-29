Local Area Closures Due To Anticipated Arrival of Hurricane Ida

B-MO in the MO’rning – With the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ida, the following closures are in effect for tomorrow:

All classes scheduled for Attala, Neshoba, Leake and Winston County Schools have been closed.

Tyson Foods of Carthage has also shut down production for Monday.

In addition, Neshoba County Justice Court is cancelled for Monday, August 30th. Due to continuing COVID transmission concerns and with the approach of Hurricane Ida which is expected to impact the region on Monday, August 30, 2021, Neshoba County Justice Court announces that all criminal trials and preliminary hearings scheduled for Monday, August 30th have been postponed until the next court date on Monday, September 13th. If you need assistance or have questions, please call 601-656-4053.

