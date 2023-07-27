Local Band Invited to Perform in Universal Studios Superstar Parade

The Leake Central High School Band has been invited to perform in the Universal Superstars Parade at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.

Leake Central Band Boosters is asking for donations from citizens and local businesses to help with costs. LCHS Band Boosters President, Amanda Mosley says the total cost for the trip is $54,000.

This includes:

Transportation via charter bus

Hotel stay

Tickets to the park

Meal plan

Program fees

Donations of $100 or more gets an ad or logo on the Leake Central High School Band’s banner. The banner will display at football games, concerts, and other events.

For more information, contact LCHS Band Boosters President, Amanda Mosley at a 228-313-6790.