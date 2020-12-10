Local community retail sales up more than in college towns

COVID has definitely pumped retail sales into small town Mississippi.

In the reporting period August thru October, the city of Kosciusko posted a 12.1% gain over 2019 compared to a mere 2% gain for the city of Oxford.

It is obvious that college students staying home has brought more business to small local merchants.

Carthage and Philadelphia also easily out paced Oxford and Starkville. Carthage had a 9.4% gain and Philadelphia a 9.3% gain compared to a 3.6% gain for the Bulldog city.

Many local merchants are reporting a briskness in retail not seen in decades.

(These statistics are based on sales tax diversions to cities as reported by the Mississippi Dept of Revenue.)