Local ECCC Student Athletes Honored Nationally

Forty East Central Community College student-athletes have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their academic performance during the 2019-2020 school year.

Receiving NJCAA All-Academic First Team and their respective high schools were Mackenzie Alford (women’s soccer) of Kosciusko, Dylan Barnett (men’s tennis) of Newton County, Hannah Dufault (softball) of East Central in Hurley, Kelli Ficken (softball) of Central Hinds Academy, Marla Graham (women’s tennis) of Newton County Academy, Vanessa Martinez (women’s soccer) of Kosciusko, Sidney Rone (softball) of Ethel, and Ali Grace Walker (women’s soccer/tennis) of Newton County.

Receiving NJCAA All-Academic Second Team were Landree Amis (softball) of Newton County, Leah Anderson (women’s soccer) of Huntingdon, England, Kelsea Archer (women’s soccer) a home schooler from Purvis, Gracey Baucum (softball) of Purvis, Natalia Beltran (women’s tennis) of Bogota, Colombia, Dylan Bond (baseball) of Lewisburg, Jesse Boydstun (baseball) of Winston Academy, Parker Breland (softball) of Union, Savannah Jones (softball) of Leake Academy, Daelyn Kell (women’s soccer) of Ocean Springs, Brooklyn King (softball) of George County, Jonathan Knight (men’s basketball) of Vancleave, Anna McNeer (softball) of Canton Academy, Raphael Salles (men’s soccer) of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Laila Sisson (women’s tennis) of Neshoba Central, Susie Stevison (women’s soccer) of Long Beach, Kailee Swindle (softball) of Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg, Tri Vaughan (baseball) of Washington School in Greenville, Kaylee Webb (softball) of Ruston, La., and Hayden Sullivan (women’s soccer) of Florence.

Receiving NJCAA All-Academic Third Team were Gavin Bailey (baseball) of Newton County, Kayla Baucum (women’s tennis) of Newton County, Courtney Gill (women’s tennis) of Leake Academy, Lorin Greene (women’s soccer) of Richland, Joel Hill (men’s soccer) of Newton County, Robert Holifield (football) of Stringer, Josie Hurst (women’s tennis) of Newton County, Tanner Knight (baseball) of Eupora, George Mota (men’s soccer) of Fortaleza, Brazil, Payton Rogers (football) of Forest, Alejandra Vargas (women’s tennis) of Bogota, Colombia, and KeiMoya Walker (women’s basketball) of Jackson Murrah.