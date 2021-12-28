Local Fireworks Ordinance and Guidelines for New Year’s Eve

If you’d like to ring in the New Year by shooting fireworks this year, you might want to keep this city ordinance in mind.

In the city of Carthage, you can shoot fire works on New Year’s Eve from 10 am – 1 am and New Year’s Day from 10 am – 10 pm.

The ordinance currently in place regarding fireworks allows you to shoot fireworks in the city of Carthage the following days and times: