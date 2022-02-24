Local Highway Projects Underway

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is updating a couple of local highway projects:

Neshoba County

A project is underway to expand State Route 19 from two to four lanes from Tucker to Philadelphia. Work underway in this massive project includes clearing and grubbing, the removal of topsoil, installation of erosion control items, excess excavation, box bridge construction, pipe installation and sand blanket installation.

Traffic has steadily increased along the SR 19 corridor. Since 2017, the average annual daily traffic along this stretch of roadway has increased from 5,600 to 6,600, and is still rising. In addition to expanding to four lanes, the new grading will offer smoother riding conditions, showing significant progress throughout the area.

“This project will greatly improve safety and travel efficiency on this heavily traveled SR 19 corridor for both local and commercial traffic, along with those traveling from Meridian to Philadelphia,” said Simmons. “Local traffic, school traffic, commuters and commercial traffic throughout the area will all benefit from this project once complete.”

Several local roads will be realigned to tie into the new four lane roadway, making it a safer and more convenient travel experience. The $36 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction. Work is anticipated to be completed fall 2023.

Leake County

A project calling for the replacement of three bridges on State Route 487 between Tuscola and State Route 35 in Leake County remains underway. All decks and slabs have been poured and grinding corrections are underway. A crushed stone base layer is being graded and compacted on the north end of the project.

Clearing and grubbing operations are complete. Roadway construction, driveway relocation efforts and shoulder widening construction is dependent on weather conditions.

The $9.6 million project was awarded to L&A Contracting Company, of Hattiesburg. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2022.