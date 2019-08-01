Local nurse practitioner charged with fraud

A nurse practitioner in Collinsville has been charged with obtaining controlled drugs by fraud.
44-year-old Shannon Roper Mott was arrested at her home Tuesday by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics after a search warrant was served.
Agents say they found quantities of Ambien, Pseudoephedrine and evidence supporting the unlawful acquisition of Hydrocodone.
Mott’s bond was set at a total of $10,000.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and East Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted the investigation.