Local nurse practitioner charged with fraud

A nurse practitioner in Collinsville has been charged with obtaining controlled drugs by fraud.

44-year-old Shannon Roper Mott was arrested at her home Tuesday by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics after a search warrant was served.

Agents say they found quantities of Ambien, Pseudoephedrine and evidence supporting the unlawful acquisition of Hydrocodone.

Mott’s bond was set at a total of $10,000.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and East Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted the investigation.