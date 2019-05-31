Local officals reflect on Senator Thad Cochran’s career

While Senator Thad Cochran’s political career took him all over the country, it was here, in his home state of Mississippi, he was loved the most. Local officials say his loss is enormous.

Personable, strong and gifted.

That’s how State Rep. Greg Snowden described Sen. Thad Cochran.

“He was always kind, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t a very effective politician and statesman. He was, but the way he carried himself was a way Mississippians identified. He was a very strong, positive example of Mississippi on the national scene,” said Snowden.

Rep. Snowden said Senator Cochran, whose political career lasted more than 45 years, was admirable, and he accomplished great things for the state of Mississippi.

“I think probably his greatest legacy is (Hurricane) Katrina and what he was able to do to get the disaster recovery monies for Mississippi,: said Snowden. “We owe, particularly this community, but also obviously all of Mississippi, owe a lasting debt to Thad Cochran,” said Snowden.

Chairman of the Lauderdale County Republican party Tyler Norman worked alongside Senator Cochran in his 2014 re-election campaign. He says it was an honor to know him.

“If there is anybody who can define a gentleman and a scholar, it’s Thad Cochran,” said Norman. “Time (Magazine) called him ‘The Quiet Persuader.’ He really steered a lot of the money and took care of the home folks here in Mississippi over the years,” said Norman.

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker released a statement saying, “I am grateful and honored to have known him, learned from him and been his friend. America is a better country because of Thad Cochran.”