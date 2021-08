6:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 43 north of Thomastown.

11:24 a.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call reporting a log truck that overturned and spilled logs on the on ramp from Highway 35 onto Highway 25. No injuries were reported.

12:45 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a minor accident near Highway 16 and Highway 25 involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.