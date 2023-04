Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, Leake County Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 East near the Sunrise community on Friday, April 21 at approximately 11:10 a.m.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a loaded log truck. The log truck overturned off the roadway. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries