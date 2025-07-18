Big Deals!
Lots of DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba County

by
TRACIE MARIE BRYAN, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with No Injuries, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

JAMIE LEON DEARMAN, 46, of Carthage DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

MELVIN LYNN GALLOWAY, 64, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $400, $800.

CHARLES WARNER INGRAM, 43, of Senatobia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

RANDY LEWIS, 58, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

NICKY PARKER, 39, of Noxapater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

TIFFANY RAWSON, 50, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

SHANNA GAIL RENFRO, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

KIM TALLEY, 49, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

ZACK VANDEVENDER, 32, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $10,000.

