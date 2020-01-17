man jailed for stolen vehicle in Neshoba County

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department has recovered a stolen vehicle and put a Louisiana man in jail.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said, “Thursday we received a call concerning a stolen Ford Explorer.”

The stolen vehicle was reportedly spotted in a drive at 10072 Road 614 in Philadelphia.

Deputies Josh Jolly and Todd Very were able to locate the stolen 2005 Ford Explorer. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

“The suspect was in the driveway near the vehicle. The officer requested vehicle registration through Neshoba County Communications and a driver’s license check. The vehicle was flagged as a stolen vehicle,” continued Sheriff Clark.

35-year-old Adam Day was taken to the Neshoba County Jail. The Explorer was impounded, and Day was detained awaiting extradition, back to Rosepine, LA.

Day was wanted on a warrant from Rosepine Police Department (Rosepine, LA which is located in Southwest LA) for domestic abuse batter by strangulation.