The Louisville Back to School Fun day is coming. The event is presented by friends of Dean Park, Inc and will be on Sunday, August 1st. Timing for the event is 1pm-5pm. Free food and drinks will be provided as well as 200 book bags and 50 pairs of shoes. Jumpers, Kickball and Basketball are all part of the festivities.

Address is 100647- Hwy 15S – Louisville, Mississippi