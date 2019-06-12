Louisville company awarded military contract

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Tuesday that Taylor Defense Products LLC of Louisville won a Navy contract worth up to $84 million. Hyde-Smith is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Taylor will repair and maintain all-terrain cranes for the U.S. Marine Corps. It’s part of the Navy’s Service Life Extension Program.

“The Service Life Extension Program extends the lifespan of equipment used by our men and women in uniform to carry out their missions. I’m pleased Taylor Defense Products will be responsible for ensuring the reliability of cranes used by the Marine Corps,” Hyde-Smith said.

The company will receive an initial $9.71 million in FY2019 defense appropriations to begin repair and maintenance on up to 145 all-terrain cranes, which are designed to provide high-speed, all-terrain capability to lift and swing extremely heavy loads.

This work will be performed in Louisville, and is expected to be completed by June 2029.