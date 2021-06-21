Louisville/Noxapater Main Street Association Receives Mississippi Main Street Awards

The 2021 Main Street Mississippi Awards have been announced. Louisville Main Street Association Executive Director, Amy Kellum Hillyer received the Innovative Community Event Award for her work on the Facebook Live Shopping Events.

Jeremy Cummins and Heather Drewry Cummins received the Main Street Hero Award for their continued commitment and support of the Louisville Main Street District and the Louisville/Noxapater Main Street Association.

Photo (left to right) – Jeremy Cummins, Heather Drewry Cummins, Amy Kellum Hillyer

Louisville Chamber of Commerce