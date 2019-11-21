Louisville’s The Jewel Shoppe prepares to close after 50 years of business

For more than 50 years, Louisville’s The Jewel Shoppe has been a staple of what it means to shop local in an ever-changing economy.

“In 1961, Jewel Snow, Johnny’s mother, opened the store. It was about a quarter of the size it is now. Then we took over the store in 1991,” said Mary Snow, who owns The Jewel Shoppe, alongside her husband, Johnny.

Business has continued to grow ever since they took over. Now after nearly six decades of The Jewel Shoppe opening, the couple is ready to retire.

“It’s time. I’ve been at it for 42 years and there’s just some things we would like to do. We have a granddaughter who just turned two years old. So that’s just one of the things on our bucket list. She’s in California,” said Johnny.

Even in their excitement, Johnny and Mary said they already know what they’ll miss most about opening and closing The Jewel Shoppe’s doors every day.

“Well I’m going to miss the people. The people on Main Street are like a family so I’m going to miss seeing them on a daily basis,” said Johnny.

The Jewel Shoppe has received several awards throughout the years, including being named the overall winner in the Mississippi Jeweler’s Association ACE Design Awards, twice.

From now until the store closes, Mary and Johnny invite customers to shop the store wide retirement sale.