Love Out Loud Neshoba Projects to Wrap Early

Love Out Loud Neshoba will wrap early. Originally scheduled to run through Friday it will finish today said Tim Moore.
“Thanks to the hard work of our volunteers, we have completed the majority of our service projects early. We still have plenty of ministry opportunities today but we will not meet tomorrow. We are so thankful to all of our volunteers who worked so hard to complete all of our service projects so efficiently. We have loved serving with all of you!” You can still be involved today. Come to the Baptist Center between 8am-12pm to be a part of this ministry for community.