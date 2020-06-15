Love Out Loud Neshoba starts today. The week long community service event begins today at the Neshoba Baptist Center and runs from 8a.m.-12p.m. Volunteers will distribute care packages throughout the community. Tim Moore, Director of the Community Development partnership said “This is Love Out Loud Neshoba’s first year. We are really looking forward to coming together for the week long series of events and the potential for positive impact in our community.” Donations of masks, school supplies, baby items, extended care toiletries, and animal treats are still being collected. All ages are welcome to participate. For more information call 601- 650-1820 or 601-650-1507