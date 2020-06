Love Out Loud worship services are cancelled. The services were planned for June 14th, 17th, and 19th but were cancelled in order to consider everyone’s safety according to Tim Moore. There will be daily devotionals and light breakfast will be served each morning as part of the week long event Moore went on to say. Community service events run June 15th-19th from 8am-12pm at Neshoba Baptist Center. For more information call 601-656-1820 or 601-656-1507