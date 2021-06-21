Love Outloud Neshoba starts today. Many service projects throughout the community are set for this week. Donations are still being accepted as well. If you’re interested in volunteering, go to the Neshoba Baptist Association Building, or call 601-656-1820 starting today at 8 a.m. to sign up for a ministry site. Love Outloud Neshoba volunteer projects will run today, June 21st through June 25th, from 8:00am until 12:00pm. Each day there will be opportunities to participate by praying and volunteering for the community.

For a complete list of the service projects double click on the two images below