Lt. Governor Hosemann Announces Committee Chairmen, Chairwomen for 2020 Legislative Session

In his first order of business as Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann announced committee chairmen and chairwomen for the 2020 Legislative Session.

“We have many challenges in Mississippi which need immediate attention, so it is time to get to work. In the Senate, this begins by naming our chairmen and women, and vice-chairmen and women,” Hosemann said. “I am looking forward to working with these leaders and the entire membership over the next four years to enact policy which will leave a positive, lasting impact on our children and grandchildren.”

The Committee Chairmen and Chairwomen are as follows:

Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency

John A. Polk, Chairman

Angela Burks Hill, Vice-Chairwoman

Agriculture

Chuck Younger, Chairman

Benjamin Suber, Vice-Chairman

Appropriations

Briggs Hopson III, Chairman

Brice Wiggins, Vice-Chairman

Business and Financial Institutions

Chris Caughman, Chairman

Chad McMahan, Vice-Chairman

Constitution

Chris Johnson, Chairman

Derrick T. Simmons, Vice-Chairman

Corrections

Juan Barnett, Chairman

Daniel Sparks, Vice-Chairman

County Affairs

Angela Burks Hill, Chairwoman

Chuck Younger, Vice-Chairman

Drug Policy

David Jordan, Chairman

Melanie Sojourner, Vice-Chairwoman

Economic and Workforce Development

David Parker, Chairman

Jeremy England, Vice-Chairman

Education

Dennis DeBar Jr., Chairman

David Blount, Vice-Chairman

Elections

Jenifer B. Branning, Chairwoman

Jeff Tate, Vice-Chairman

Energy

Joel R. Carter Jr., Chairman

Gary Jackson, Vice-Chairman

Enrolled Bills



Derrick T. Simmons, Chairman

Robert L. Jackson, Vice-Chairman

Environmental Protection, Conservation, and Water Resources

Chris McDaniel, Chairman

Chris Caughman, Vice-Chairman

Ethics

Albert Butler, Chairman

Chris McDaniel, Vice-Chairman

Executive Contingent Fund

Robert L. Jackson, Chairman

Juan Barnett, Vice-Chairman

Finance

Josh Harkins, Chairman

Sally Doty, Vice-Chairwoman

Forestry

Sampson Jackson II, Chairman

Joseph M. Seymour, Vice-Chairman

Gaming

David Blount, Chairman

Philip Moran, Vice-Chairman

Highways and Transportation

Joey Fillingane, Chairman

Rita Potts Parks, Vice-Chairwoman

Housing

Barbara Blackmon, Chairwoman

Tammy Witherspoon, Vice-Chairwoman

Insurance

Walter Michel, Chairman

Nicole Akins Boyd, Vice-Chairwoman

Interstate and Federal Cooperation

Hillman Terome Frazier, Chairman

Joseph Thomas, Vice-Chairman

Investigate State Offices

Mike Thompson, Chairman

Sarita Simmons, Vice-Chairwoman

Judiciary, Division A

Sally Doty, Chairwoman

Jenifer B. Branning, Vice-Chairwoman

Judiciary, Division B

Brice Wiggins, Chairman

Barbara Blackmon, Vice-Chairwoman

Labor

John Horhn, Chairman

Hillman Terome Frazier, Vice-Chairman

Local and Private

Chad McMahan, Chairman

Dean Kirby, Vice-Chairman

Medicaid

Kevin Blackwell, Chairman

Chris Johnson, Vice-Chairman

Municipalities

Gary Jackson, Jr., Chairman

Michael McLendon, Vice-Chairman

Ports and Marine Resources

Philip Moran, Chairman

Mike Thompson, Vice-Chairman

Public Health and Welfare

Hob Bryan, Chairman

John A. Polk, Vice-Chairman

Public Property

Angela Turner-Ford, Chairwoman

Albert Butler, Vice-Chairman

Rules

Dean Kirby, Chairman

State Library

Sollie B. Norwood, Chairman

Kathy Chism, Vice-Chairwoman

Technology

Scott DeLano, Chairman

David Parker, Vice-Chairman

Tourism

Lydia Graves Chassaniol, Chairwoman

John Horhn, Vice-Chairman

Universities and Colleges

Rita Potts Parks, Chairwoman

Joey Fillingane, Vice-Chairman

Veterans and Military Affairs

Mike Seymour, Chairman

Scott DeLano, Vice-Chairman

Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Neil S. Whaley, Chairman

Tyler McCaughn, Vice-Chairman