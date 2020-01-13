Lt. Governor Hosemann Announces Committee Chairmen, Chairwomen for 2020 Legislative Session

In his first order of business as Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann announced committee chairmen and chairwomen for the 2020 Legislative Session.
“We have many challenges in Mississippi which need immediate attention, so it is time to get to work. In the Senate, this begins by naming our chairmen and women, and vice-chairmen and women,” Hosemann said. “I am looking forward to working with these leaders and the entire membership over the next four years to enact policy which will leave a positive, lasting impact on our children and grandchildren.”
The Committee Chairmen and Chairwomen are as follows:
Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency
John A. Polk, Chairman
Angela Burks Hill, Vice-Chairwoman
Agriculture
Chuck Younger, Chairman
Benjamin Suber, Vice-Chairman
Appropriations
Briggs Hopson III, Chairman
Brice Wiggins, Vice-Chairman
Business and Financial Institutions
Chris Caughman, Chairman
Chad McMahan, Vice-Chairman
Constitution
Chris Johnson, Chairman
Derrick T. Simmons, Vice-Chairman
Corrections
Juan Barnett, Chairman
Daniel Sparks, Vice-Chairman
County Affairs
Angela Burks Hill, Chairwoman
Chuck Younger, Vice-Chairman
Drug Policy
David Jordan, Chairman
Melanie Sojourner, Vice-Chairwoman
Economic and Workforce Development
David Parker, Chairman
Jeremy England, Vice-Chairman
Education
Dennis DeBar Jr., Chairman
David Blount, Vice-Chairman
Elections
Jenifer B. Branning, Chairwoman
Jeff Tate, Vice-Chairman
Energy
Joel R. Carter Jr., Chairman
Gary Jackson, Vice-Chairman
Enrolled Bills
Derrick T. Simmons, Chairman
Robert L. Jackson, Vice-Chairman
Environmental Protection, Conservation, and Water Resources
Chris McDaniel, Chairman
Chris Caughman, Vice-Chairman
Ethics
Albert Butler, Chairman
Chris McDaniel, Vice-Chairman
Executive Contingent Fund
Robert L. Jackson, Chairman
Juan Barnett, Vice-Chairman
Finance
Josh Harkins, Chairman
Sally Doty, Vice-Chairwoman
Forestry
Sampson Jackson II, Chairman
Joseph M. Seymour, Vice-Chairman
Gaming
David Blount, Chairman
Philip Moran, Vice-Chairman
Highways and Transportation
Joey Fillingane, Chairman
Rita Potts Parks, Vice-Chairwoman
Housing
Barbara Blackmon, Chairwoman
Tammy Witherspoon, Vice-Chairwoman
Insurance
Walter Michel, Chairman
Nicole Akins Boyd, Vice-Chairwoman
Interstate and Federal Cooperation
Hillman Terome Frazier, Chairman
Joseph Thomas, Vice-Chairman
Investigate State Offices
Mike Thompson, Chairman
Sarita Simmons, Vice-Chairwoman
Judiciary, Division A
Sally Doty, Chairwoman
Jenifer B. Branning, Vice-Chairwoman
Judiciary, Division B
Brice Wiggins, Chairman
Barbara Blackmon, Vice-Chairwoman
Labor
John Horhn, Chairman
Hillman Terome Frazier, Vice-Chairman
Local and Private
Chad McMahan, Chairman
Dean Kirby, Vice-Chairman
Medicaid
Kevin Blackwell, Chairman
Chris Johnson, Vice-Chairman
Municipalities
Gary Jackson, Jr., Chairman
Michael McLendon, Vice-Chairman
Ports and Marine Resources
Philip Moran, Chairman
Mike Thompson, Vice-Chairman
Public Health and Welfare
Hob Bryan, Chairman
John A. Polk, Vice-Chairman
Public Property
Angela Turner-Ford, Chairwoman
Albert Butler, Vice-Chairman
Rules
Dean Kirby, Chairman
State Library
Sollie B. Norwood, Chairman
Kathy Chism, Vice-Chairwoman
Technology
Scott DeLano, Chairman
David Parker, Vice-Chairman
Tourism
Lydia Graves Chassaniol, Chairwoman
John Horhn, Vice-Chairman
Universities and Colleges
Rita Potts Parks, Chairwoman
Joey Fillingane, Vice-Chairman
Veterans and Military Affairs
Mike Seymour, Chairman
Scott DeLano, Vice-Chairman
Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks
Neil S. Whaley, Chairman
Tyler McCaughn, Vice-Chairman