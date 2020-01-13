Home » Leake » Lt. Governor Hosemann Announces Committee Chairmen, Chairwomen for 2020 Legislative Session

Lt. Governor Hosemann Announces Committee Chairmen, Chairwomen for 2020 Legislative Session

Posted on

In his first order of business as Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann announced committee chairmen and chairwomen for the 2020 Legislative Session.

“We have many challenges in Mississippi which need immediate attention, so it is time to get to work.  In the Senate, this begins by naming our chairmen and women, and vice-chairmen and women,” Hosemann said. “I am looking forward to working with these leaders and the entire membership over the next four years to enact policy which will leave a positive, lasting impact on our children and grandchildren.”

The Committee Chairmen and Chairwomen are as follows:

Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency

John A. Polk, Chairman

Angela Burks Hill, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Agriculture

Chuck Younger, Chairman

Benjamin Suber, Vice-Chairman

 

Appropriations         

Briggs Hopson III, Chairman

Brice Wiggins, Vice-Chairman

 

Business and Financial Institutions

Chris Caughman, Chairman

Chad McMahan, Vice-Chairman

 

Constitution                                                                          

Chris Johnson, Chairman

Derrick T. Simmons, Vice-Chairman

 

Corrections

Juan Barnett, Chairman

Daniel Sparks, Vice-Chairman

 

County Affairs                                                                     

Angela Burks Hill, Chairwoman

Chuck Younger, Vice-Chairman

 

Drug Policy

David Jordan, Chairman

Melanie Sojourner, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Economic and Workforce Development                            

David Parker, Chairman

Jeremy England, Vice-Chairman

 

Education

Dennis DeBar Jr., Chairman

David Blount, Vice-Chairman

 

Elections                                                                                

Jenifer B. Branning, Chairwoman

Jeff Tate, Vice-Chairman

 

Energy

Joel R. Carter Jr., Chairman

Gary Jackson, Vice-Chairman

 

Enrolled Bills

Derrick T. Simmons, Chairman                                                         

Robert L. Jackson, Vice-Chairman

 

Environmental Protection, Conservation, and Water Resources

Chris McDaniel, Chairman

Chris Caughman, Vice-Chairman

 

Ethics                                                                                                

Albert Butler, Chairman

Chris McDaniel, Vice-Chairman

 

Executive Contingent Fund

Robert L. Jackson, Chairman

Juan Barnett, Vice-Chairman

 

Finance                                                                                  

Josh Harkins, Chairman

Sally Doty, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Forestry

Sampson Jackson II, Chairman

Joseph M. Seymour, Vice-Chairman

 

Gaming                                                                                 

David Blount, Chairman

Philip Moran, Vice-Chairman

 

Highways and Transportation

Joey Fillingane, Chairman

Rita Potts Parks, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Housing         

Barbara Blackmon, Chairwoman

Tammy Witherspoon, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Insurance

Walter Michel, Chairman

Nicole Akins Boyd, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Interstate and Federal Cooperation                                  

Hillman Terome Frazier, Chairman

Joseph Thomas, Vice-Chairman

 

Investigate State Offices

Mike Thompson, Chairman

Sarita Simmons, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Judiciary, Division A                                                          

Sally Doty, Chairwoman

Jenifer B. Branning, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Judiciary, Division B

Brice Wiggins, Chairman

Barbara Blackmon, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Labor                                                                        

John Horhn, Chairman

Hillman Terome Frazier, Vice-Chairman

 

Local and Private                                                                 

Chad McMahan, Chairman

Dean Kirby, Vice-Chairman

 

Medicaid

Kevin Blackwell, Chairman

Chris Johnson, Vice-Chairman

 

Municipalities                                                                       

Gary Jackson, Jr., Chairman

Michael McLendon, Vice-Chairman

 

Ports and Marine Resources

Philip Moran, Chairman

Mike Thompson, Vice-Chairman

 

Public Health and Welfare                                                

Hob Bryan, Chairman

John A. Polk, Vice-Chairman

 

Public Property

Angela Turner-Ford, Chairwoman

Albert Butler, Vice-Chairman

 

Rules                                                                                      

Dean Kirby, Chairman

 

State Library

Sollie B. Norwood, Chairman

Kathy Chism, Vice-Chairwoman

 

Technology                                                                                       

Scott DeLano, Chairman

David Parker, Vice-Chairman

 

Tourism

Lydia Graves Chassaniol, Chairwoman

John Horhn, Vice-Chairman

 

Universities and Colleges                                                    

Rita Potts Parks, Chairwoman

Joey Fillingane, Vice-Chairman

 

Veterans and Military Affairs

Mike Seymour, Chairman

Scott DeLano, Vice-Chairman

 

Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Neil S. Whaley, Chairman

Tyler McCaughn, Vice-Chairman

 

Submit a Comment