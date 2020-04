LTC facilities are reporting additional Covid-19 cases. The MSDH reports 721 cases statewide. According to the MSDH, long term care (LTC) facilities are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Regionally, Attala County is reporting 22 cases overall, Neshoba County is reporting 2 cases. Winston and Leake report zero cases. 64,412 people have been tested statewide. 239 people have died.