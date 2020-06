New LTC active outbreak updates have been released. Neshoba County has 14 new cases including 2 health care workers and 12 residents. Winston County is reporting 2 new cases, both are health care workers. Attala and Leake report zero cases.

100% of Long Term care facility testing was recently completed. 26,617 people were tested including all employees and residents of the 211 long term care facilities across the state.