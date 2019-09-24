Luke, LPK file libel complaint against Meridian City Councilman

Meridian City Councilman Weston Lindemann and others have been included as defendants in a complaint filed in Lauderdale County Chancery Court by a local architectural firm.

Architect Robert Luke and his company, LPK Architects, allege their character and reputation have been maliciously attacked and libeled by false accusations on Facebook.

The 5-page complaint also referenced fifty other unidentified people who made comments about Luke responding to posts made by Lindemann on Facebook.

The complaint filing was accompanied by exhibits showing, among others, a July 23 post by Lindemann in which he criticized a master plan presented to the city council by Luke’s firm, as well as its cost.

The complaint states defendants accused Luke and LPK of unlawful activity in procuring the contract and had received or paid kickbacks.

Luke asks the court for a permanent injunction prohibiting future disparagement of the plaintiffs, $500,000 in actual damages and reasonable attorney’s fees.