Lulu hanging with you until 2!

If you hear a new voice on Kicks 96, it’s the newest member of the crew Ms. Lu Valentino, or as her friends call her, “Lulu” who will be filling in for Cha while she’s on vacation! Lulu grew up in a large 1st generation Italian family in Northern New Jersey. Her BF is her 3lb 14-year-old adopted Yorkie named Cherish. When she’s not on the air, she spends time mountain biking, decorating her home, (while listening to her vinyl collection) swimming, and cooking delicious vegan meals from her sister Celeste’s recipes. Connect with Lulu @luvalentino on Twitter