Neshoba Central’s Madison McDaniel signed with East Central Community College to be an ECCC Centralette. Madison will be a 2021 graduate of Neshoba Central High School. Madison is the daughter of Jim and Susan McDaniel.

1st Row: Her mom Susan McDaniel, Madison McDaniel, her brother Wyatt McDaniel.

2nd Row: Assistant Principal Brent Pouncey, Assistant Principal Dana McLain, Dance Coach Angie Bobo, Principal Jason Gentry, and Assistant Principal LaShon Horne.