Main Street America Awards Accreditation To Carthage-Leake, Philadelphia!

Carthage-Leake and Philadelphia have both been awarded 2020 National Main Street Accreditation.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“Receiving National Main Street accreditation is a prestigious designation and we congratulate each of these communities in Mississippi for this significant achievement,” said Steven Dick, MMSA Board President. “Main Street programs play a strategic role in making Mississippi more competitive by being a catalyst for economic development.”

“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history. Main Street America accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of changemakers, and their dedication to improving quality of life in the places they call home is inspiring.”

Carthage-Leake Director Russell Baty said “The Main Street Chamber is pleased to be an accredited program with the National Main Street Center. It’s always great to be honored in this way.”

Philadelphia Director Tim Moore said “This year has been hard for Main Street, to be be able to receive national accreditation during these perilous times has definitely been difficult. I would like to thank all of the small businesses and board members who have helped our community achieve this honor.”

MMSA currently has 50 active Main Street programs that includes 44 Designated Community members and six Network Community members.