Main Street Chamber of Leake County Announces Additional Board Members and New Officers!

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County has announced new board members and elected officers. The official statement follows. “The Main Street Chamber of Leake County is pleased to announce the addition of four new board members and a new slate of officers for the upcoming year. Lucas Brown, David Weber, Ramona Sandlin, and Jonathon Wilson have all joined the board for 3-year terms. They, along with Michelle McCann, Teresa Withers, Christie Frasier, Christie Whittington, Dianne Johnston, Annette Federick, and Buddy McClelland make up the MSC board for 2020-2021. The board also has elected new officers for the upcoming year. They are Annette Federick- President, Buddy McClelland- Vice President, Teresa Withers- Secretary, and Ramona Sandlin – Treasurer. To become a member of The Main Street Chamber or for more information call 601-267-9231”

Most recently the Main Street Chamber of Leake County was recognized for receiving national accreditation from Main Street America and the National Main Street Center.

Congratulations!!