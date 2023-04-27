Main Street Chamber of Leake County Awards Citizens for Contributions to Leake County

HomeLeakeMain Street Chamber of Leake County Awards Citizens for Contributions to Leake County

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County’s annual banquet, held at the Old Elementary School on Tuesday April 25th, was well attended.

Local officials, business owners, and citizens gathered to celebrate the success of Leake County and honor local citizens and government organizations for their dedication to Carthage and Leake County.

Main Street Chamber of Leake County Awards:

  • Community Champions
    • First Financial Bank
    • Trustmark National Bank
  • Friends of Main Street
    • City of Carthage
    • Town of Walnut Grove
    • Leake County Supervisors
  • Outstanding Main Street Partner
    • Carthage Police Chief, Billy McMillan
    • Leake County Sheriff, Randy W. Atkinson
  • Woman of the Year
    • Kari McGee
  • Man of the Year
    • Dr. Doug Perry
  • Lifetime Achievement
    • Wilfred Fletcher

