Main Street Chamber of Leake County Director Dakota Killingsworth Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The city of Carthage is lit (literally) and ready for the holidays as they present their annual Christmas this Thursday at 6pm and Main Street Chamber of Leake County Dakota Killingsworth joined B-MO this morning to discuss the big event. This year’s event features Santa and Mrs. Claus and assorted floats, hot rods, fire trucks, horses and refreshments will be served by The Leading Ladies and Pleasant Hill Church of God. “It’s exciting, it’s exciting to see people out. Their ready to be out again and celebrating community and it is the most wonderful time of the year!”

For the latest information, visit The Main Street Chamber of Leake County’s Facebook page.

