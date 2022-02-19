The Leake Academy Lady Rebels traveled to Brookhaven Academy to play Bowling Green in the MAIS 5A State Championship. The Lady Rebels started off the game strong to make the game 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. Miriam Prince ended the first quarter with a junction three buzzer beater. Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter making the game 21-20 at the end of the second quarter. The Rebels got hot in the third quarter with a handful of three pointers from several players. At the end of the third quarter, the rebels lead 36-29. The Lady Rebels finished out the fourth quarter with several more threes to end the game with a 60-45 victorious win. Miriam Prince, Morgan Freeny, Emeri Warren and Grace Maxey were named to the All State Tournament Team.

Join us on Cruisin 98.3 for our next broadcast next Tuesday as the Lady Rebels play in the first round of the Overall Tournament.