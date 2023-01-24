HomeLeakeMajor Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

by

At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles.

The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision.

Several people became trapped and had to be freed from their vehicles.  Edinburg Volunteers brought their jaws of life to aid in the extrication.

Multiple injuries were reported, and at least one person was transported to the ER to be airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

