Man Killed by Deputies in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss.–A man who was described by Scott County deputies as being “heavily armed”, was shot by those deputies after he confronted them Saturday.

The sheriff’s department told our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11 that Robert Bailey was firing shots at workers at Mt. Zion Church on Blossom Rd., when they arrived and confronted Bailey across the street from the church.

That’s when Bailey was shot and killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the shooting.