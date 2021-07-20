Home » Leake » Man Pleads Guilty in Sex Abuse and Death of Two Year Old Child

Man Pleads Guilty in Sex Abuse and Death of Two Year Old Child

Posted on

According to the Associated Press “a Mississippi man is scheduled to be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to federal charges of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Brett Hickman faces up to life in prison on the murder charge and at least 30 years on the aggravated sexual abuse charge, and a $250,000 fine on each count. Federal prosecutors say the 27-year-old Hickman pleaded guilty to both counts June 13. Court records show that on June 8, 2019, Hickman physically and sexually abused a 2-year-old child who lived at his home on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, causing the child’s death.” AP)

Submit a Comment