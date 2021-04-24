Man Shot Dead After Lawnmower Dispute

A Mississippi county coroner’s office says a man was shot and killed after a dispute over a lawnmower this week. The office of Scott County Coroner Van Thames told WJTV that Perry Webb died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, Jimmy Knowles, shot Webb on Thursday on Highway 21, just north of Forest. The dispute started over money owed for helping to do scrap jobs. WJTV reports Knowles allegedly wanted $20 or a lawnmower engine. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Knowles retrieved a shotgun from his car and shot Perry. AP)