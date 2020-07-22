Home » Local » Manslaughter, Drug Trafficking, and Other Neshoba Arrests

TONY LANDRUM, 49, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER LEACH, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Neshoba Couny Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $25,000.

 

ASHLEY MONIQUE LEE, 34, of Moss Point, Trafficking of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $45,000, $15,000.

 

NORMAN DWIGHT MCKINNEY, 26, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $800.

 

AMANDA CAROL MONK, 31, of Union, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $20,000.

 

BLAKE A PEEBLES, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,500.

 

TIMOTH KALEB SMITH, 19, of Brandon, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $20,000.

 

WENDY SMITH, 40, of Forest, Indictment X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $20,000, $20,000.

 

AUSTIN ALLEN SULLIVAN, 21, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $10,000.

 

MARKI B VAUGHN, 32, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $800, $800, $800, $600.

 

TRAVIS CONTRELL WARREN, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Child Restraint Violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

JEFFERY CRAIG WEAVER, JR, 20, of Chunky, Manslaughter.  Bond $20,000.

