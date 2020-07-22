Manslaughter, Drug Trafficking, and Other Neshoba Arrests

TONY LANDRUM, 49, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER LEACH, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Neshoba Couny Sheriff’s Office. Bond $25,000.

ASHLEY MONIQUE LEE, 34, of Moss Point, Trafficking of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $45,000, $15,000.

NORMAN DWIGHT MCKINNEY, 26, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800.

AMANDA CAROL MONK, 31, of Union, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $20,000.

BLAKE A PEEBLES, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

TIMOTH KALEB SMITH, 19, of Brandon, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $20,000.

WENDY SMITH, 40, of Forest, Indictment X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $20,000, $20,000.

AUSTIN ALLEN SULLIVAN, 21, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

MARKI B VAUGHN, 32, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800, $800, $800, $600.

TRAVIS CONTRELL WARREN, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Child Restraint Violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $300.

JEFFERY CRAIG WEAVER, JR, 20, of Chunky, Manslaughter. Bond $20,000.