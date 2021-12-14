Many DUI and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala & Leake

NICHOLAS A BARTON, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

CARLA BRADFORD, 57, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $3,000.

ERIC F BREWER, 55, of Columbus, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Open Container, CPD. Bond $339.25, $239.25, $389.25.

HENRY P BURNLEY, 52, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

TIMOTHY L CLAIR, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

MELANIE R JIM, 29, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

EDWARD K JOHNSON, 28, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, WGPD. Bond $1,000, $0, $0.

JOHNNY K KINCAID, 39, of Ludlow, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

PAUL E LARGE, 45, Felony DUI, No License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,200, $800.

MARK D LEE, 29, of Carthage, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.