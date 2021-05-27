Many DUI Arrests in Leake & Attala

CHANCI D MONTGOMERY, 29, of Zarkary, LA, DUI – Other Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JOHN T REESE, 31, of Forest, Warrant, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $4,000, $750, $250.

CHARLES SKINNER, 30, of Durant, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

CORBAN SMITH, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, CPD. Bond $1,331.

ANGEL R SPIVEY, 33, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CARTAVIOUS L SUMMERS, 21, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOHN R THOMPSON, 35, of Lexington, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $674.25, $168, $674.25.

DWILLETTE L TUBBY, 39, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Following Too Close, No License, No Insurance, Open Container, Careless Driving, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $639.25, $218, $418, $418, $389.25, $168, N/A.

TROY H WATTS, 29, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JUSTIN E WESLEY, 32, of Carthage, Warrant X 3, CPD. Bond $0 X 3.

CHELSEY R WHITE, 27, of Jackson, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, No Insurance, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

DARRELL T WINDOM, 18, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct – Refusal to Comply with LEO, No License, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

TYRESE D WINDOM, 21, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

RUSSELL WINGARD, 24, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

DEANGELO C WINGO, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, WGPD. Bond $1,500, N/A.

MARISA A WITHERS, 39, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.