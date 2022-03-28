March Music Finals (Cast Your Vote Now)

B-MO in the MO’rning – And then there were two! It’s the final round of our March Music Madness Bracket Challenge and it’s come to arguably the two biggest names in country music, as George Strait will take on Dolly Parton in the finals! The online votes saw both George and Dolly easily move their ways into our finals and the voting begins this morning through Wednesday at 8 am, just before what is normally “Straight at 8” during B-MO in the MO’rning, but could be a special two from Dolly if she wins!

Cast your vote below, again the polls will close Wednesday morning at 8 am.