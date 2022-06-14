Martin Completes Senate Page Program

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today congratulated Ty Martin of Neshoba County for his completion of the U.S. Senate Page Program in Washington.

“The Senate Page Program is an excellent opportunity for civic-minded students to learn about the legislative process firsthand, and I was glad to welcome Ty to Washington,” Wicker said. “I am grateful for his dedication this semester and hope his experience serves him well as he finishes his education.”

The program is an early opportunity for students to work in and experience day-to-day operations in the U.S. Senate. It is highly selective, with only 30 pages per session chosen from across the country. The Senate Page Program is open to high school juniors, and pages must be sponsored by a senator. While in the program, pages work in the Senate chambers, take classes at the United States Senate Page School, and live together in the Daniel Webster Senate Page Residence in Washington, D.C.

Mississippi residents who are interested in serving as a Senate page may apply for a nomination through Senator Wicker’s office.