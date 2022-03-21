Home » Local » Marty Stuart Talks About Museum Exhibit And Philadelphia Project

Marty Stuart Talks About Museum Exhibit And Philadelphia Project

Posted on

Marty Stuart says he started collecting country music artifacts about 40 years ago after finding something Patsy Cline had owned in a junk store.  And he’s never slowed down.  He’s accumulated more than 25,000 Smithsonian-quality pieces that’ll go on display when the Congress of Country Music opens in his hometown of Philadelphia.  And you can get a sneak peek at some of those artifacts beginning May 7 when The World of Marty Stuart exhibit debuts at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.  Stuart will perform Monday night at a fundraiser for the Philadelphia project.  He says he started out storing his treasures in a bedroom, then moved them to a warehouse before running out of room and needing two more buildings for storage.  At the Congress of Country Music, he’ll have a city block to showcase such items as Johnny Cash’s first black performance suit, handwritten manuscripts by Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers’ blue yodel guitar.

Submit a Comment