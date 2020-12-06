Marty Stuart To “Light Up The Busy Bee” Today and You are Invited

Marty Stuart will “Light up The Busy Bee” today at 4:30pm. And you are invited. The Community Development Partnership and the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music host the event. Mr. Stuart will ‘flip the switch on the Busy Bee Suites’ new neon sign. The Busy Bee Suites were developed by Doug Hudson, a real estate entrepreneur and an avid country music fan who owns several pieces of the Marty Stuart collection. Hudson created the Suites with a downtown retail space and upstairs apartment units, all with the future of Philadelphia in mind.

The event will take place today at Busy Bee Suites located at 434 West Beacon Street. Refreshments are included.