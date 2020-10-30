Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music Building Making Progress

The Congress of Country Music is moving forward. Construction is continuing this week as part of 3 phases. The first phase is the Ellis Theater, then the Museum, and the Marty Stuart Center which is an education facility. When all is finished these venues will house concerts, live productions, country music memorabilia, and learning opportunities for students. The center is already endorsed by the Grammy Museum, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the Library of Congress.

For more information about Congress of Country Music or how you can make a donation to the project see congressofcountrymusic.org/

**Marty Stuart has long been a tireless advocate for the preservation of Country Music’s rich history. Marty’s collection of more than 20,000 country music-related artifacts comprises the largest private collection of its kind in the world. bio)